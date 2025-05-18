Mairon Santos Beats Sodiq Yusuff By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 256

Mairon Santos got the better of the striking battle against Sodiq Yusuff tonight at UFC Fight Night 256 to win by unanimous decision.



Round One

Front kicks to the body from Santos. Leg kick for Yusuff. Low kick for Santos. He goes for a switch kick upstairs that’s blocked.



Kick from Yusuff. Body punches for him. High kick attempt from Santos blocked. Solid low kick for Santos. Yusuff tries for one of his own, but it’s checked.



Right hand for Yusuff. Quick exchange of punches. Low kick for Yusuff. Yusuff blocks a head kick. Right hand followed by a left hook from Yusuff.



Low kick from Yusuff. Missed punches from Santos and Yusuff clinches up afterwards. They soon break free though.



Well timed jab from Santos. Santos spills to the mat for a moment off a kick, but is quickly back up. Yusuff pressing him into the cage now hoping for a takedown, but nothing doing for now. Santos turns into him and then they break apart. Kick for Yusuff to the body as the roundd ends.



Round Two



Leg kick for Yusuff. High kick comes close from Santos. Now he threatens with a jumping knee. One-two from him now.



Thigh kick from Yusuff. Inside leg kick now and then a punch over the top. Jab for Santos. He lands another good punch.



Low kick from Santos knocks Yusuff off his feet for a moment. Back up Yusuff drives in for a takedown, but Santos stuffs that and then turns him into the cage.



Foot stomps and shoulder shrugs from Santos as he stays in tight. Final elbow strike from Santos as he break away now.



Front kick to the body for Yusuff. Right hand for Santos. Right hand for Yusuff as Santos looks to fire back. Low kick for Yusuff. Wheel kick attempt from Santos is blocked.



Round Three



Low kick from Santos. He works his jab now. Low kick from Yusuff is checked. Right hand for Santos. Side to side movement from Santos. Low kick for Yusuff.



Calf kick from Yusuff. Oblique kick from Santos. Front kick to the body for him. Low kick from Santos, but Yusuff times a takedown off that. Santos immediately goes back to his feet though. Yusuff clinched up against the cage now. Santos with hammer-fists to his opponents back. Now he turns the clinch position to his advantage.



Back to striking range now. Front kick to the body for Santos. Now a low kick. Yusuff tries for a right hand in the final seconds and Santos with another front kick to the body.

Decision



Santos’ calm, composed and accurate strikes earn him a convincing unanimous decision victory (30-27 x2, 29-28).