Mauricio Ruffy KO’s King Green Wheel Kick At UFC 313

By Ross Cole

Round One

Mauricio Ruffy demolished Bobby ‘King’ Green with a picture-perfect wheel kick in the first round of the main card opener tonight at UFC 313.

Green with a push kick as Ruffy closes the distance early. Green throwing a few strikes out, but Ruffy is keeping just out of range.

Fast straight right for Ruffy lands cleanly. Green lunges into a left hand. Ruffy suddenly unleashes a wheel kick that connects and sends Green falling backwards off the cage and then slumping face first onto the canvas for a stunning KO finish!! Wow, that highlight-reel kick came out of nowhere at 2.07mins of the first round.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

