Mauricio Ruffy KO’s King Green Wheel Kick At UFC 313

Round One
Mauricio Ruffy demolished Bobby ‘King’ Green with a picture-perfect wheel kick in the first round of the main card opener tonight at UFC 313.
Green with a push kick as Ruffy closes the distance early. Green throwing a few strikes out, but Ruffy is keeping just out of range.
Fast straight right for Ruffy lands cleanly. Green lunges into a left hand. Ruffy suddenly unleashes a wheel kick that connects and sends Green falling backwards off the cage and then slumping face first onto the canvas for a stunning KO finish!! Wow, that highlight-reel kick came out of nowhere at 2.07mins of the first round.
Ross Cole
