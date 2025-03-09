Mauricio Ruffy KO’s King Green Wheel Kick At UFC 313

Round One

Mauricio Ruffy demolished Bobby ‘King’ Green with a picture-perfect wheel kick in the first round of the main card opener tonight at UFC 313.



Green with a push kick as Ruffy closes the distance early. Green throwing a few strikes out, but Ruffy is keeping just out of range.



Fast straight right for Ruffy lands cleanly. Green lunges into a left hand. Ruffy suddenly unleashes a wheel kick that connects and sends Green falling backwards off the cage and then slumping face first onto the canvas for a stunning KO finish!! Wow, that highlight-reel kick came out of nowhere at 2.07mins of the first round.