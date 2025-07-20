Michael Johnson Beats Daniel Zellhuber By Decision At UFC 318

Michael Johnson proved he’s still got good hand speed and power at this late stage in his career with a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Zellhuber tonight at UFC 318.



Round One

Kick to the body for Zellhuber. He lands another. Johnson lands a low kick that knocks Zellhuber off-balance to the mat. He gets back up. A portion of Johnson’s shorts have ripped and he pulls that off and throws it out the Octagon.



They get back to it. Nice exchange of strikes now. Solid body kick for Zellhuber. Quick punches upstairs from Johnson. Body kick again for Zellhuber.



Body punch from Johnson. Body kick for Zellhuber. And again. Johnson with a kick that strays to the groin and forces a brief timeout.



Right hand gets through from Johnson as they get back to business. Zellhuber still working his kicks. Johnson darts in with another punch. Kick for Zellhuber, series of punches from Johnson in response.



Two punches to the body and one upstairs from Johnson. Zellhuber doubles up on his body kicks. Two more are unleashed before the round ends, mostly come of Johnson’s arm.



Round Two



Punch and a high kick attempt from Zellhuber. More kicks from him. Johnson works some ripping body shots. Now a punch upstairs. More kicks from Zellhuber.



Latest body kick for Zellhuber and tries to land a punch upstairs behind it. Johnson punches to the body. Head kick from Zellhuber comes close.



Johnson with a big left hand and drops Zellhuber. He’s straight on top of him and working ground-and-pound. Zellhuber defending though and Johnson opts to stand back up and get back to striking.



Johnson with another flurry. Zellhuber with a straight punch. Now a high kick that’s blocked. Combination of punches from Zellhuber and Johnson tries to return fire.



Two hard body kicks from Zellhuber. Left hand from Johnson grazes the target. He lands another punch. Zellhuber misses a punch and eats a counter.



Spinning kick upstairs from Zellhuber misses. He does land a straight right though. A couple of side kicks miss late in the round.



Round Three

Zellhuber misses a head kick attempt. Johnson works punches to the head. Another high kick attempt from Zellhuber.



Body kick for Zellhuber. Punches back from Johnson. Side kick to the body for Zellhuber. He continues to be relentless with his kicks, working upstairs and to the body.



Johnson with a body punch. Straight right for Zellhuber. Johnson connects. Now a body punch. He blocks another kick than punches to the body again.



Johnson briefly clinches and gets around to the back, but Zellhuber moves away. Right hand for Zellhuber. Spinning kick misses. Another punch to the body from Johnson.



Counter left lands for Zellhuber. A minute to go. One-two for Johnson. Body kick for Zellhuber. And again. A third and then a four land to the same spot.



Kick for Johnson, but Zellhuber counters with a punch. Johnson dives in for a late takedown attempt, but Zellhuber stuffs it. As he tries to get back up Zellhuber lands a final punch.



Decision



All credit to Johnson for defying his age at 39-years-old to put on a spirited striking display against the significantly younger, bigger Zellhuber. And Zellhuber was able to repeatedly land hard kicks to the body and off the guard of the veteran throughout the fight, but Johnson’s faster hands enabled him to land good strikes, and even floor the Mexican in the second round. In the end it’s Johnson who emerges with his third win in a row courtesy of a unanimous decision victory (29-28 x3).