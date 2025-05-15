Tatsuro Taira vs. Amir Albazi Headlines UFC Fight Night 258

A flyweight fight between Tatsuro Taira and Amir Albazi will headline UFC Fight Night 258 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on 2nd August.



The 25-year-old Taira is coming off a split-decision loss to Brandon Royval in the main event of UFC Fight Night 244 in October of last year.



That was the first defeat of Taira’s 17-fight career and came after he had amassed a six-fight winning streak in the Octagon since first arriving in the promotion three years ago.



His narrow defeat dented his immediate title hopes at 125lbs, but he still remains ranked No.5 heading into his next fight against the No.3 placed Albazi.



The 31-year-ol Albazi is also coming off the first defeat of his UFC run, having lost out to former champion Brandon Moreno by unanimous decision in the headlining match-up at UFC Fight Night 246 in November.



Albazi had been on a five-fight winning streak at the time, including a victory over Kai Kara-France, but had then been held back by a neck injury that kept him out for over a year.



Taira vs. Albazi fronts a UFC Fight Night 258 card that is still in it’s fledgling stages, with more match-ups expected to be announced soon.