Check out the final episodes of UFC 311 Embedded after a dramatic day that saw a late change to the main event match-up.
Check out the final episodes of UFC 311 Embedded after a dramatic day that saw a late change to the main event match-up.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
Fighters React To Arman Tsarukyan’s Call-Off And Renato Moicano Title Shot
Yesterday was a dramatic day for the UFC 311 card after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of his title showdown with Islam Makhachev due to ...
UFC 311 Embedded Episodes 5 & 6
Check out the final episodes of UFC 311 Embedded after a dramatic day that saw a late change to the main event match-up.