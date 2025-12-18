Watch Merab Dvalishvili Sparring Mark Zuckerberg For Three Rounds

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has now had an avid interest in both watching and training in MMA for several years now, and this week he put his skills to the test in a sparring session with former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili.

It was a light session by Dvalishvili’s standards, but a good workout for Zuckerberg, who has trained with MMA fighters in the past and also competed in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournaments.

In addition to that Zuckerberg once walked Alexander Volkanovski out for a title fight has been seen numerous times Octagon-side at major UFC events.

Zuckerberg and Elon Musk were rumored to be considering fighting each other a few years back, but while that talk has long since died down, it’s believed that the 41-year-old does still harbor an ambition to have a professional MMA bout in the future.

Check out Dvalishvili and Zuckerberg’s full session below.

