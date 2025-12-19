Chael Sonnen Unsure If He’ll Be Part Of UFC Analyst Team As ESPN Deal Concludes

Chael Sonnen has revealed that his current deal with ESPN is about to conclude, and he’s now unsure whether he’ll be brought into the fold when the UFC begins it’s new broadcasting deal with Paramount+ in January.



Sonnen has been a prominent analyst for ESPN during the UFC’s time there, as well as has being one half of the ‘Good Guy / Bad Guy’ podcast on the platform opposite Daniel Cormier.



However, the final episode of their podcast aired earlier this week, and Sonnen is unsure what comes next for him as he heads into the final fornight of his contract.



“My ESPN deal will expire on January 1st,” Sonnen said on the Ariel Helwani Show. “I worked last day, but they have to pay me until the first of the year. As far as Paramount goes, I don’t know. I don’t know how that works. I don’t know if Paramount is even bringing in a crew or if the UFC [crew] is all going to happen at the Apex. I don’t know from a production standpoint how that all works or what that means for me.”



Since Sonnen doesn’t have a direct deal with the UFC it’s certainly possible that he no longer be involved, though he’ll still be a prominent talking-head in the space regardless thanks to his popular Youtube channel, which has over 1.3 million subscribers.



It still remains to be seen who will be involved on the Paramount+ team, but one person who is confirmed to be involved is CBS Sports veteran Brian Campbell.



Campbell is also known to MMA fans as the co-host of the ‘Morning Kombat’ podcast alongside Luke Thomas, but announced earlier this week that he’ll be leaving their show early next month as he prepares to take on a bigger role at CBS and Paramount+ thanks to the new UFC deal.