Anderson Silva TKO’s Tyron Woodley While Anthony Joshua Breaks Jake Paul’s Jaw

Anderson Silva proved he’s still got it at 50-years-old by KO’ing Tyron Woodley in style on the undercard of last night’s Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul boxing event on Netflix.



The first round of the six-round boxing match between the former long-time UFC middleweight champ Silva and ex- welterweight champion Woodley was uneventful, which would not have come as a surprise to anyone who has seen them fight before. ‘The Spider’ has always been known for patiently reading his opponents before suddenly bursting to life, while ‘The Chosen One’ developed a habit over the years of struggling to pull the trigger.



In the second round Silva started to go to work, and soon found his reward as he styled on the 43-year-old Woodley by touching his own foot (A nod to Roy Jones Jr), before launching into a right uppercut that landed flush to the chin and rocked his opponent.



Silva immediately followed up with a right hook that turned Woodley’s legs to jelly and sent him to the canvas on all-fours. Woodley did get back up before the count ended, but still looked shaken and so the ref opted to wave off the fight, handing Silva the TKO victory at 1.33mins into the second round.



Afterwards, Silva confirmed that he still intends to continue competing, though firstly he intends to become a police officer with the Beverley Hills P.D.



—



Meanwhile, in the main event Youtuber turned boxer Jake Paul finally reversed his trend of picking fights with undersized / old opponents by going up against former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua, and as anticipated that didn’t end well for him.



The 28-year-old Paul started the fight like he was auditioning for Dancing With The Stars as he repeatedly circled back and forth on the outside, but while that continued to be his primary focus throughout the fight, it was only a matter of time before he was down on the canvas seeing stars of a different kind.



Truth be told though, Paul’s evasive action did frustrate the 36-year-old Joshua for a while, leading to barely any punches being thrown in the early rounds. And even when Joshua did look to land anything meaningful, Paul would counter by looking to clinch-up or go to a knee while clinging onto his opponent’s legs as if setting up a takedown attempt.



The referee was overly lenient at first in these instances, but eventually had seen enough of the nonsense.



“Listen, it’s got to stop, the fans didn’t pay to see this crap,” the ref warned both fighters. “If you’re going to fight, you’re going to fight but fight within the rules.”

Paul didn’t take much notice of this, but as the rounds ticked on his own spoiler tactics began to work against him as his constant movement, clinch-work and fake takedown attempts began to visibly drain his cardio.



That was Joshua’s queue to step up the pressure, and while he wasn’t landing particularly cleanly, he was able to knock down Paul on three occasions as he started to take control of the action.



At this stage it felt like it was only a matter of time before the end came, and sure mid-way through the 6th round he was able to back Paul into a corner, then land a punch to the body before going upstairs with a powerful right hand that floored the influencer and took the remaining fight out of him.



Paul initially remained on the canvas with a shocked look on his face, before half-heartedly attempting to stand as the count was ongoing, but he didn’t make it back up in time, leading Joshua to a KO victory at 1.31mins of the 6th round.



In his post-fight interview Paul stated that he thought his jaw was broken, and indeed later in the evening posted an x-ray on social media after a visit to the hospital that shows that his jaw is broken in two places.



Despite that, while it looks like he’s now learned his lesson in terms of fighting at heavyweight, Paul claimed that he still intends to try to fight for a cruiserweight title in the future.



For now though It doesn’t sound like he’s in a rush to get back into the ring though as he contemplates having a liquid diet through the festive season while healing up from his broken jaw.



“I’m going to take a little break. I’ve been going hard for six years,” Paul told Ariel Helwani in the ring.