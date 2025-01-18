Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 311 results live as they happen from Inglewood, California as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his title against short-notice replacement Renato Moicano. The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK). ...
The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder
Prelims
Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana Grant Dawson vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira Karol Rosa vs. Ailín Pérez Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter
