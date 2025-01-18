UFC 311 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 311 results live as they happen from Inglewood, California as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his title against short-notice replacement Renato Moicano. The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK). ...

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 311 results live as they happen from Inglewood, California as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his title against short-notice replacement Renato Moicano.

The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill
Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelims

Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos
Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev
Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana
Grant Dawson vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Karol Rosa vs. Ailín Pérez
Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov
Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC 311 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 311 results live as they happen from Inglewood, California as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev ...

Fighters React To Arman Tsarukyan’s Call-Off And Renato Moicano Title Shot

Yesterday was a dramatic day for the UFC 311 card after Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of his title showdown with Islam Makhachev due to ...

UFC 311 Embedded Episodes 5 & 6

Check out the final episodes of UFC 311 Embedded after a dramatic day that saw a late change to the main event match-up.
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS PRODUCT GUIDES
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United