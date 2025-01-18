Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 311 results live as they happen from Inglewood, California as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his title against short-notice replacement Renato Moicano.



The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).



Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Jiří Procházka vs. Jamahal Hill

Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Prelims



Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos

Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev

Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana

Grant Dawson vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Karol Rosa vs. Ailín Pérez

Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov

Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter