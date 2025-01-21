UFC 312 Promo Video

By Ross Cole

Check out a new promo video for UFC 312, which takes place on February 8th in Sydney, Australia and features a middleweight title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, as well as a women’s strawweight title clash between Zhang Weili and Tatiana Suarez.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

