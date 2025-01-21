Check out a new promo video for UFC 312, which takes place on February 8th in Sydney, Australia and features a middleweight title rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, as well as a women’s strawweight title clash between Zhang Weili and Tatiana Suarez.
Ross Cole
UFC 312 Promo Video
