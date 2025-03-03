UFC 313 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

UFC 313 takes place this coming Saturday night, March 8th in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.

In the main event, light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira looks to make the fourth defense of his title in the space of a year when he goes up against Magomed Ankalaev, who is unbeaten in his last 13 Octagon appearances.

Justin Gaethje is coming off a last-second KO defeat to Max Holloway in their BMF title fight last year and was originally scheduled to fight Dan Hooker on Saturday night. A late injury call-off though means he’ll now head into a rematch with Rafael Fiziev, who he beat by majority decision in 2023.

With losses in three of his last four fights, Jalin Turner is now battling to maintain his spot on the lightweight rankings when he goes up against Ignacio Bahamondes, who is coming off two first-round finishes via strikes last year.

5th ranked strawweight Amanda Lemos suffered a submission loss last time out and now attempts to get back to winning ways against the 7th placed Iasmin Lucindo, who is on a four-fight winning streak.

Opening up the main card will be [Bobby] King Green, who went 1-1 in the Octagon last year and now fights Mauricio Ruffy, who has gone 2-0 since joining from the Contender Series.

Check out the full UFC 313 fight card below.

Main Card

Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
King Green vs. Maurício Ruffy

Prelims

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya
Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal
Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall
Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs. Osman Diaz

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

