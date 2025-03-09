The UFC 313 post-fight press conference will soon start in Las Vegas and you can watch it live below.
The UFC 313 post-fight press conference will soon start in Las Vegas and you can watch it live below.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
UFC 313 Post-Fight Press Conference Video
The UFC 313 post-fight press conference will soon start in Las Vegas and you can watch it live below.
Magomed Ankalaev Beats Alex Pereira By Decision To Win 205lb Title At UFC 313
Magomedov Ankalaev was able to put Alex Pereira on the back foot at times tonight in the main event of UFC 313 after rocking ...
Justin Gaethje Beats Rafael Fiziev By Unanimous Decision At UFC 313
Justin Gaethje was able to battle his way to another decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in the co-main event of UFC 313 in Las ...