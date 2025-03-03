UFC 313 Promo Video

By Ross Cole

Check out a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC 313 event headlined by a light-heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, with a rematch between Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev serving as the co-main event.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

