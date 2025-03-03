Check out a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC 313 event headlined by a light-heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, with a rematch between Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev serving as the co-main event.
Check out a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC 313 event headlined by a light-heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, with a rematch between Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev serving as the co-main event.
Check out a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC 313 event headlined by a light-heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, with a rematch between Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev serving as the co-main event.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
UFC 313 Promo Video
Check out a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC 313 event headlined by a light-heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, ...
UFC 313 Countdown (Full Video)
Below you’ll find the full UFC 313 Countdown show, which takes a closer look at the headlining light-heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and ...
UFC 313 Fight Card
UFC 313 takes place this coming Saturday night, March 8th in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card for you below. In ...