Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 314 results live as they happen from Miami as Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes fight for the vacant featherweight title in the main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going at 10pm ET (3am UK).



Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

Yair Rodríguez vs. Patrício Pitbull

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes



Prelims



Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper

Sedriques Dumas vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk



Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa

Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo

Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio

Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan