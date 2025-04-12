Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 314 results live as they happen from Miami as Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes fight for the vacant featherweight title in the main event. The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going at 10pm ET (3am ...
Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 314 results live as they happen from Miami as Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes fight for the vacant featherweight title in the main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva Yair Rodríguez vs. Patrício Pitbull Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes
Prelims
Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper Sedriques Dumas vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk
Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan
