UFC 314 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 314 results live as they happen from Miami as Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes fight for the vacant featherweight title in the main event. The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going at 10pm ET (3am ...

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 314 results live as they happen from Miami as Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes fight for the vacant featherweight title in the main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 6pm ET (11pm UK) with the main card going at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes
Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett
Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva
Yair Rodríguez vs. Patrício Pitbull
Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

Prelims

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson
Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba
Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper
Sedriques Dumas vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa
Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo
Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio
Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC 314 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC 314 results live as they happen from Miami as Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes ...

Amanda Nunes Set For UFC Comeback Just In Time To Face Winner Of Pena vs. Harrison

The female MMA G.O.A.T Amanda Nunes appears to be on the verge of a sensational comeback to the UFC after showing up to watch ...

Watch The UFC 316 Press Conference + Aaron Pico Interview

UFC 314 takes place tonight in Miami, but meanwhile yesterday the promotion also rolled out a press conference for the upcoming UFC 316 event ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United