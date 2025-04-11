UFC 314 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC 314 weigh-ins have now concluded in Miami and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs. Diego Lopes (145)
Michael Chandler (156) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156)
Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Jean Silva (146)
Patricio Freire (145) vs. Yair Rodriguez (146)
Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (206)

Prelims

Dan Ige (146) vs. Sean Woodson (146)
Virna Jandiroba (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)
Chase Hooper (156) vs. Jim Miller (156)
Darren Elkins (145) vs. Julian Erosa (145)

Sedriques Dumas (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186)
Su Mudaerji (126) vs. Mitch Raposo (126)
Tresean Gore (186) vs. Marco Tulio (186)
Nora Cornolle (137.5) vs. Hailey Cowan (136) – Cornolle missed weight by 1.5lbs

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

