UFC 314 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 314 weigh-ins have now concluded in Miami and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Alexander Volkanovski (145) vs. Diego Lopes (145) Michael Chandler (156) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156) Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Jean Silva (146) Patricio Freire (145) vs. Yair Rodriguez (146) Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Dominick Reyes (206)
Prelims
Dan Ige (146) vs. Sean Woodson (146) Virna Jandiroba (116) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116) Chase Hooper (156) vs. Jim Miller (156) Darren Elkins (145) vs. Julian Erosa (145)
Sedriques Dumas (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (186) Su Mudaerji (126) vs. Mitch Raposo (126) Tresean Gore (186) vs. Marco Tulio (186) Nora Cornolle (137.5) vs. Hailey Cowan (136) – Cornolle missed weight by 1.5lbs
