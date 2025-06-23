Watch the full UFC 317 Countdown show ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas, featuring a closer look at the two title fights that top the bill, including a fight for the vacant lightweight title between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, as well as a flyweight title clash between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.
Watch the full UFC 317 Countdown show ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas, featuring a closer look at the two title fights that top the bill, including a fight for the vacant lightweight title between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, as well as a flyweight title clash between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
UFC 317 Countdown (Full Video)
Watch the full UFC 317 Countdown show ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas, featuring a closer look at the two title fights ...
UFC 317 Fight Card
UFC 317 takes place this coming Saturday night, 28th June at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card ...
Dana White UFC On ABC 8 Post-Fight Interview And Jon Jones Retirement Announcement
Dana White not only reacted to the UFC On ABC 8 event in Azerbaijan at the post-fight press conference, but also dropped the bombshell ...