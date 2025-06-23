UFC 317 Countdown (Full Video)

By Ross Cole

Watch the full UFC 317 Countdown show ahead of this weekend’s event in Las Vegas, featuring a closer look at the two title fights that top the bill, including a fight for the vacant lightweight title between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, as well as a flyweight title clash between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

