UFC 319 Fight Card

UFC 319 takes place this coming Saturday night, August 16th in Chicago, Illinois, and we've got the full fight card for you below. In the main event of the evening there's middleweight title action as current champion Dricus du Plessis attempts to make the third successful defense of the belt against Khamzat Chimaev, who is undefeated in his 14-fight career. In the co-main event the undefeated Lerone Murphy looks to continue to build on the eight wins and draw he has so far in the UFC when he welcomes former Bellator star Aaron Pico to the Octagon, who holds a 13-4 record and is coming in off a three-fight winning streak. Geoff Neal shook off back-to-back defeats with a TKO win over Rafael dos Anjos last time out and now fights Carlos Prates, whose four-fight unbeaten start to his UFC run ended in April with a unanimous decision loss to Ian Garry. Jared Cannonier suffered back-to-back losses last year, but after TKO'ing Gregory Rodrigues in February he now moves on to fight Michael 'Venom' Page, who has gone 2-1 in the promotion since joining from Bellator last year. Tim Elliott won his last fight, but has been out of action for the past year-and-a-half and now returns to open the UFC 319 main card against former Rizin champion Kai Asakura, whose UFC debut late last year saw him lose by submission in a flyweight title challenge. Main Card Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura Prelims King Green vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk Jéssica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose Bryan Battle vs. Nursulton Ruziboev