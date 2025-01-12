UFC Fight Night 249 Post-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

Below you’ll find UFC Fight Night 249 post-fight interviews with the main card winners from last night’s event in Las Vegas. Mackenzie Dern https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYjUoKlrtM0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1PuD7SbZys Santiago Ponzinibbio https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9mvJ2zdxqc Cesar Almeida https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbbHb_We3k0 Roman Kopylov https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L40j3RLB4K4 Christian Rodriguez https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDSIn-BdgSA Punahale Soriano https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIt2-DKm_YY

Below you’ll find UFC Fight Night 249 post-fight interviews with the main card winners from last night’s event in Las Vegas.

Mackenzie Dern

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYjUoKlrtM0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1PuD7SbZys

Santiago Ponzinibbio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9mvJ2zdxqc

Cesar Almeida

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbbHb_We3k0

Roman Kopylov

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L40j3RLB4K4

Christian Rodriguez

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDSIn-BdgSA

Punahale Soriano

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIt2-DKm_YY

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC Fight Night 249 Post-Fight Interviews

Below you’ll find UFC Fight Night 249 post-fight interviews with the main card winners from last night’s event in Las Vegas. Mackenzie Dern https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYjUoKlrtM0 ...

UFC Fight Night 249 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC Fight Night 249 event the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced. Earning ‘Fight Of The Night’ honors ...

UFC Fight Night 249 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The UFC Fight Night 249 post-fight press conference will soon start in Las Vegas and you can watch it via the video below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPFpr0SBD1M
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS PRODUCT GUIDES
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United