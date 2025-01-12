Below you’ll find UFC Fight Night 249 post-fight interviews with the main card winners from last night’s event in Las Vegas.
Mackenzie Dern
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYjUoKlrtM0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1PuD7SbZys
Santiago Ponzinibbio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9mvJ2zdxqc
Cesar Almeida
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbbHb_We3k0
Roman Kopylov
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L40j3RLB4K4
Christian Rodriguez
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDSIn-BdgSA
Punahale Soriano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIt2-DKm_YY
