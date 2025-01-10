UFC Fight Night 249 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC Fight Night 249 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (116)

Carlston Harris (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5)

Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5)

Austin Bashi (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145)

Uros Medic (171) vs. Punahele Soriano (171)

Prelims

Felipe Bunes (126) vs. Jose Johnson (128.5) – Johnson missed weight by 2.5lbs

Ihor Potieria (188) vs. Marco Tulio (185.5) – Poteira missed weight by 2lbs

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)

Preston Parsons (171) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5)

Nicolle Caliari (125.5) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (126)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (205.5)

Viktoriia Dudakova (116) vs. Fatima Kline (116)

Nurullo Aliev (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

