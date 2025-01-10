UFC Fight Night 249 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 249 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (116)
Carlston Harris (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)
Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5)
Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5)
Austin Bashi (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145)
Uros Medic (171) vs. Punahele Soriano (171)
Prelims
Felipe Bunes (126) vs. Jose Johnson (128.5) – Johnson missed weight by 2.5lbs
Ihor Potieria (188) vs. Marco Tulio (185.5) – Poteira missed weight by 2lbs
Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)
Preston Parsons (171) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5)
Nicolle Caliari (125.5) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (126)
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (205.5)
Viktoriia Dudakova (116) vs. Fatima Kline (116)
Nurullo Aliev (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155)