UFC Fight Night 250 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC Fight Night 250 post-fight press conference will soon start in Riyadh and you can watch it live via the video below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Nassourdine Imavov TKO’s Israel Adesanya In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 250

Nassourdine Imavov handed Israel Adesanya his third loss in a row today at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh after dropping him to the ...

Michael Page Defeats Shara Magomedov By Decision At UFC Fight Night 250

Michael ‘Venom’ Page cruised to a comfortable and largely uneventful unanimous decision win over Shara Magomedov today at UFC Fight Night 250. Round One ...
