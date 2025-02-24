UFC Fight Night 253 Promo Video

By Ross Cole

Check out a new promo video for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 253 event in Las Vegas, which will be headlined by a flyweight fight between Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

