UFC Fight Night 254 Post-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Below you’ll find UFC Fight night 254 post-fight interviews with the stars of the main card on last night’s event from Las Vegas.

Roman Dolidze

Chidi Njokuani

Alexander Hernandez

Da’Mon Blackshear

Brendson Ribeiro

Kevin Vallejos

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

