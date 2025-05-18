UFC Fight Night 256 Post-Fight Interviews

By Ross Cole

Check out UFC Fight Night 256 post-fight interviews with the winners from last night’s main card in Las Vegas. Michael Morales Mairon Santos Nursulton Ruziboev Melquizael Costa

Michael Morales

Mairon Santos

Nursulton Ruziboev

Melquizael Costa

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

