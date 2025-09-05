UFC Fight Night 258 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 258 weigh-ins have now concluded in Paris, France ahead of tomorrow’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card

Nassourdine Imavov (185) vs. Caio Borralho (185)

Benoit Saint Denis (155) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (156)

Mason Jones (156) vs. Bolaji Oki (156)

Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Paul Craig (205)

Rhys McKee (170) vs. Axel Sola (170)

Patricio Freire (145) vs. Losene Keita (149) – Kieta missed weight by 3lbs



Prelims

William Gomis (145) vs. Robert Ruchala (146)

Brendson Ribeiro (206) vs. Oumar Sy (206)

Ante Delija (239) vs. Marcin Tybura (256)

Kaue Fernandes (155) vs. Harry Hardwick (156)

Sam Patterson (170) vs. Trey Waters (171)

Robert Bryczek (186) vs. Brad Tavares (186)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (170) vs. Andreas Gustafsson (171)

Shauna Bannon (116) vs. Sam Hughes (116)



