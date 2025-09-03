Colby Covington Says President Trump Asked Dana White To Let Him Fight At White House Event

Colby Covington has been a big supporter of DonaldTrump over the years and it seems like the favor has now been returned as the fighter claims that the president has personally asked Dana White to allow him to fight at the upcoming UFC event at the White House next year.



“There’s nothing more that I want for my career and everything that I’ve worked for than to fight at the White House,” Covington told Helen Yee. “I’m the one that started getting MMA into politics and Donald Trump, supporting the Republican movement. So I feel like I deserve to fight there but obviously ultimately it’s up to the UFC, whatever they decide. But I’m calling my shot right now. Please, please Dana, let me fight on the White House [card].



“I know Trump asked you Dana, to let me on that White House card, please Dana, please… Dream opponent probably Paddy Pimblett. You gotta go with someone that’s not in the U.S. I don’t want to fight a U.S.A. fighter. I wanna fight an international fighter, so think Paddy Pimblett makes the most sense.”

There is no doubt that Covington does have strong ties to President Trump, even attending the White House as far back as 2018 after his vocal backing of him, so it would not be a surprise to see the outspoken star at the event next next July.



That being said, the 37-year-old hasn’t been in good form of late, having lost three of his last five fights, including back-to-back defeats against Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley in his last two appearances, the latter of which ended via TKO.



It’s also worth noting that as things stand a fight against Pimblett wouldn’t really make sense given that the UK fighter is currently competing at lightweight and is potentially only a fight away from title contention after winning all seven of his fights in the Octagon so far.



