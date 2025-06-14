Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 69 results live as they happen from Atlanta, Georgia as Kamaru Usman fights Joaquin Buckley in the welterweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).



Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski

Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage

Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy



Prelims



Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho

Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa

Ricky Simón vs. Charles Jourdain

Philip Rowe vs. Ange Loosa

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopoulos