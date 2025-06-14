UFC On ESPN 69 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 69 results live as they happen from Atlanta, Georgia as Kamaru Usman fights Joaquin Buckley in the welterweight main event. The action is expected to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

The action is expected to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski
Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage
Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Prelims

Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee
Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho
Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa
Ricky Simón vs. Charles Jourdain
Philip Rowe vs. Ange Loosa
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

