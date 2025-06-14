Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 69 results live as they happen from Atlanta, Georgia as Kamaru Usman fights Joaquin Buckley in the welterweight main event. The action is expected to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK). ...
The action is expected to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy
Prelims
Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa Ricky Simón vs. Charles Jourdain Philip Rowe vs. Ange Loosa Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
