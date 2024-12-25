Watch The UFC’s 24-Hour Holiday Live Stream

The UFC are treating their fans for Christmas with a live 24-hour holiday stream that’ll feature some of the best fights ever seen in the Octagon.
Watch it below starting at 6am ET ( 1pm UK) on December 25th.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsMEs6EUDQk
Ross Cole
