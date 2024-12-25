Watch The UFC’s 24-Hour Holiday Live Stream

By Ross Cole

The UFC are treating their fans for Christmas with a live 24-hour holiday stream that’ll feature some of the best fights ever seen in the Octagon. Watch it below starting at 6am ET ( 1pm UK) on December 25th. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsMEs6EUDQk

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

