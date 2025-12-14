Melquizael Costa KO’s Morgan Charrière In 74 Seconds Via Head Kick At UFC On ESPN 73

Melquizael Costa landed a brutal head kick finish against Morgan Charriere barely a minute into their main card fight tonight at UFC On ESPN 73.
Round One
Body kick for Charriere. Costa with a heavier body kick now. Charriere with a couple of low kicks.
Suddenly a massive head kick from Costa lands flush with an audible impact and sends Charriere crashing to the canvas for a stunning knockout victory just 74 seconds into the opening round!
