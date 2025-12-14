Kevin Vallejos KO’s Giga Chikadze In 2nd Round At UFC On ESPN 73

Kevin Vallejos became the first person to finish Giga Chikadze via strikes in MMA tonight at UFC On ESPN 73 after flooring him with a spinning backfist and then completing the KO with elbows on the mat.

Round One

Leg kick for Vallejos. Chikadze misses badly on a kick and is off-balance for a moment, which leads to Vallejos bursting forward trying to catch him with a punch.



Calf kick attempt from Vallejos, but Chikadze checks it. Solid body kick from Chikadze, but Vallejos did catch that. He tries to return fire with a kick of his own though.



Chikadze blasts in a big body kick and tries to follow up aggressively, but Vallejos ends up clinching up against the cage. Chikadze’s left shin is bleeding heavily from an earlier check.



Vallejos not getting much going from here and Chikadze manages to break free and then immediately throws another kick to the body despite his damaged shin.



Another body kick for Chikadze. Vallejos with a leg kick. Right hand for Vallejos. Chikadze misses on another kick.



Round Two



Inbetween rounds the camera shows the deep gash high up on Chikadze’s shin, but he seems ok to continue despite it continuing to bleed.



Body kick for Chikadze. Push kick for him. Low kick for Vallejos.



Right hand lands for Vallejos and then follows up with another. Chikadze backing up as Vallejos continues to drive forward.



Vallejos then catches Chikadze out with a sudden spinning backfist that drops him, then follows up with a few heavy elbow strikes to the head that seals a KO victory at 1.29mins of the 2nd round!