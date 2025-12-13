Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 73 results live as they happen as Brandon Royval fights Manel Kape in the final event of the year.
The action is expected to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).
Main Card
Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos
César Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk
Melquizael Costa vs. Morgan Charrière
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Almeida
King Green vs. Lance Gibson Jr
Prelims
Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson
Joanderson Brito vs. Isaac Thomson
Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov
Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund
Melissa Croden vs. Luana Santos
Allen Frye vs. Guilherme Pat
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bledá