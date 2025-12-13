Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC On ESPN 73 results live as they happen as Brandon Royval fights Manel Kape in the final event of the year.



The action is expected to get underway at 7pm ET (12am UK) with the main card going live at 10pm ET (3am UK).

Main Card

Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape

Giga Chikadze vs. Kevin Vallejos

César Almeida vs. Cezary Oleksiejczuk

Melquizael Costa vs. Morgan Charrière

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Almeida

King Green vs. Lance Gibson Jr

Prelims

Amanda Lemos vs. Gillian Robertson

Joanderson Brito vs. Isaac Thomson

Neil Magny vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Sean Sharaf vs. Steven Asplund

Melissa Croden vs. Luana Santos

Allen Frye vs. Guilherme Pat

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Tereza Bledá