UFC Fight Night 273 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 273 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 18th in Winnipeg, Canada and you can check out the full card below.



In the main event, welterweight veteran Gilbert Burns will try to dig himself out of a four-fight losing slump when he goes up against Mike Malott, who is on a three-fight winning streak.



In the co-main event, Kyler Phillips comes in off back-to-back defeats to fight Charles Jourdain, who has won has last two bouts via submission.



Mandel Nallo arrives from the Contender Series with a 14-3 record to make his UFC debut against Jai Herbert, who has lost two of his last three fights.



Jasmine Judavicius saw her five fight winning run come to an end via TKO last time out and now faces Karine Silva, who is 1-2 in her last three Octagon appearances.



Thiago Moises has alternated between wins and losses in his last six fights and now locks horns with Gauge Young, who is 1-1 in the Octagon.



Dennis Buzukja has lost three of his four UFC bouts so far, and now opens the evening’s main card against Marcio Barbosa, who debuts from the Contender Series with a 17-2 career record.



Check out the full UFC Fight Night 273 card below.

Main Card



Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott

Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain

Mandel Nallo vs. Jai Herbert

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva

Thiago Moisés vs. Gauge Young

Dennis Buzukja vs. Márcio Barbosa



Prelims



Julien Leblanc vs. Robert Valentin

Tanner Boser vs. Gökhan Saricam

Melissa Croden vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento

JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

John Castañeda vs. Mark Vologdin

Jamie Siraj vs. John Yannis