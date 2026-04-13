UFC Fight Night 273 Fight Card

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 273 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 273 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 18th in Winnipeg, Canada and you can check out the full card below.

In the main event, welterweight veteran Gilbert Burns will try to dig himself out of a four-fight losing slump when he goes up against Mike Malott, who is on a three-fight winning streak.

In the co-main event, Kyler Phillips comes in off back-to-back defeats to fight Charles Jourdain, who has won has last two bouts via submission.

Mandel Nallo arrives from the Contender Series with a 14-3 record to make his UFC debut against Jai Herbert, who has lost two of his last three fights.

Jasmine Judavicius saw her five fight winning run come to an end via TKO last time out and now faces Karine Silva, who is 1-2 in her last three Octagon appearances.

Thiago Moises has alternated between wins and losses in his last six fights and now locks horns with Gauge Young, who is 1-1 in the Octagon.

Dennis Buzukja has lost three of his four UFC bouts so far, and now opens the evening’s main card against Marcio Barbosa, who debuts from the Contender Series with a 17-2 career record.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 273 card below.

Main Card

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott
Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain
Mandel Nallo vs. Jai Herbert
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva
Thiago Moisés vs. Gauge Young
Dennis Buzukja vs. Márcio Barbosa

Prelims

Julien Leblanc vs. Robert Valentin
Tanner Boser vs. Gökhan Saricam
Melissa Croden vs. Darya Zheleznyakova
Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento
JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
John Castañeda vs. Mark Vologdin
Jamie Siraj vs. John Yannis

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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