Alexander Hernandez TKO’s Diego Ferreira At Noche UFC 3

Alexander Hernandez landed a powerful counter hook in the second round against Diego Ferreira tonight at Noche UFC 3 to pave the way for a ground-and-pound TKO Finish.



Round One



Leg kick for Hernandez. Kick for Ferreira. Hernandez lands the jab. One-two for Hernandez.



Leg kick for Ferreira. Left hook for him. Good jab for Hernandez through the guard. Body kick from Ferreira. He lands it again.



Grazing left hook from Ferreira. Light right hook from Hernandez. Another body kick for Ferreira.



Ferreira threatens with a knee upstairs as Hernandez misses a flurry. Head kick attempt from Hernandez. Jab for Hernandez. Crips straight left connects for him now.



One-two for Hernandez. Body kick for Hernandez. Teep kick and a punch to the body from Ferreira.



Round Two



Body kick from Hernandez, but an outstretched hand afterwards goes to Ferreira’s eye and forces a time-out.



Back to it they go. A few missed strikes from Ferreira, but he lands a body kick now. Counter punch lands for him as Hernandez engages.



Right hand for Hernandez after missing with the left. Both fighters staying active, but quite a few not finding the target.



Body kick for Ferreira. Jab for Hernandez. Nice step-in right hand from Hernandez. Missed high kick from Ferreira. Left hook and a leg kick on the other side from Ferreira.



Jab for Hernandez. Ferreira steps in for a big punch, but Hernandez blasts him with a big counter right that drops him. Big hammer-fists drop down, then he switches up to heavy punches to secure a TKO finish at 3.46mins of the second round. Ferreira left with a big haematoma on the side of his head after that onslaught!