Diego Lopes TKO’s Jean Silva In 2nd Round At Noche UFC 3

Diego Lopes delivered a stunning end to Noche UFC 3 this evening by TKO’ing Jean Silva with a spinning elbow followed by ground-and-pound.



Round One

The featherweight main event is underway in Texas!



Calf kick for Lopes to start. Push kick to the body from Silva. Calf kicks exchanged. Another teep from Silva.



Calf kick again for Lopes. Now one from Silva, and again. Spinning kick to the body from Silva, but Lopes uses that to land a takedown.



Lopes able to move to full mount with over half the round remaining. Elbow strike from Lopes cuts Silva. Lopes grins and then lands more nasty elbows. Silva not comfortable there and tries to scramble out, but is prevented from doing so.



Lopes with more ground-and-pound and again Silva tries to escape, without success. Now Lopes raining down punches. Silva still trying to get free. More punches from Lopes and then finally Silva is able to get upright!



Silva with a kick upstairs that lands. Jab for Lopes. He continues to work behind that. Fast right hand from Silva lands.



Round Two



Calf kicks for Silva. Body punch for him. Hard left and right from Silva. Low kick for Lopes. Exchange in close and Lopes landed a hook there.



Solid jab for Silva. They are talking to each other. Now Silva rips to the body and then upstairs. He lands again. Punch from the clinch for Lopes.



Silva landing the right over the top. Lopes pressuring behind the jab. Big right hand from Silva put Lopes on his heels for a moment.



Big straight for Lopes again. A few more connect and Lopes showing his great chin off here, but can’t keep taking these. Silva trying an upward elbow.



Lopes tags Silva and then pops out the jab. Low kick for Lopes. Big power punch from Silva misses and Lopes capitalizes to take him down. Silva able to stand though with Lopes on his back. Silva rolling to try to escape, but unable to. Lopes in side control, but Silva scrambles upright.



One-two from Silva. Big exchanges here as Silva gets aggressive. A Silva presses forward Lopes suddenly unleashes a spinning elbow that lands and rocks Silva!



Silva falls forward to the mat and Lopes is all over him looking for the finish. Silva’s covered in blood and the ref has seen enough – Lopes is your winner via TKO at 4.48mins of the second round!



Silva springs back to his feet afterwards but is clearly hurt. As Lopes celebrates Silva loses for a moment and lashes out at him. Lopes is unfazed as he continues to celebrate, and cooler head prevail after the official announcement as the two shake hands.