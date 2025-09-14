David Martinez Beats Rob Font By Decision At Noche UFC 3

David Martinez picked up the biggest winner of his career tonight in the co-main event of Noche UFC 3 with a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font.



Round One

Nice side kick to the body to start from Martinez. Font marauds forward to land a one-two. Leg kick from Martinez.



One-two from Font. Side kick to the body again for Martinez. Inside calf kick from Martinez.



Inside kick again from Martinez. Martinez scoots away as Font presses forward with punches.



Lots of movement from Martinez, but then Font lands a couple of punches. Font lands again, but this time Martinez retaliates with a flurry of his own.



Solid right hand lands for Martinez. Now a low kick. Font presses forward with punches and a kick that don’t connect as Martinez backs out of range.



A couple of side kicks to the thigh for Martinez. Font punches his way into a takedown attempt, but Martinez stops that comfortably.



Right hands land solidly for Font and backs him up. Font clinches up against the cage. Martinez with a throw, but they roll straight back to their feet.



Fast wheel kick from Martinez and Font only just gets his guard up in time.



Round Two



Martinez circling on the outside. Font pressuring forward behind punches to clinch up, but Martinez reverses the position.



Back to striking range. Body punch for Martinez. Inside leg kick from Font. Body punches again from Martinez. Body kick for Font now.



Right hand for Martinez. Martinez clines up against the cage. Back to striking range they go. Font picks his moment to clinch up again and feeling for a takedown that he doesn’t commit to.



Martinez breaks away. Right hook for Font, but Martinez lands a better counter left that stopped Font in his tracks for a moment.



Font clinching again, but Martinez able to work free. Font with a one-two as he pressures forward again. Kick for Martinez. Right hand for Font. He punches to the body. Two-piece to the body from Martinez. Front kick to the body from Font.



Round Three

Left hook for Font. Martinez comes close with an uppercut attempt. A couple of lefts land for Martinez and then a right.



Calf kick for Martinez. Left hand for Martinez. Quick exchange in close. Jab for Font. He lands it again. And again.



Right hand for Martinez. High kick attempt. Martinez steps into a left hand. Font just misses with a spinning backfist attempt.



Jab and a right from Font. He threatens with an uppercut attempt. Double-jab from Martinez.



Jabs exchanged. Solid calf kick for Martinez. Left hand for him. Inside leg kick from Font. Lead uppercut from Martinez. Right hand for Font.



Body kick for Font. Solid punch for Martinez may have troubled Font for a moment. Body punch from Font.



Jab for Martinez but misses his follow-ups. Jab for Font. Right hand and then a left from Martinez.



Martinez waving Font to come at him. Heavy right hand from Martinez wobbles Font and he goes to the mat. Martinez with ground-and-pound as the crowd roars so loudly that the ref doesn’t hear the final bell and lets him continue to land a few more punches before intervening as the horn is blasted again!



Decision

A back-and-forth fight here, but the younger Martinez swung hard all fight long and put Font down in the final minute of the fight to help secure a unanimous decision victory over the veteran Font (29-28 x3).