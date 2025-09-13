Noche UFC 3 Results (Live)

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Noche UFC 3 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com tonight for all the results live as they happen from Noche UFC 3 aka UFC Fight Night 259 in San Antonio, Texas as Diego Lopes fights Jean Silva in the featherweight main event.

The action is expected to begin at 3pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 6pm ET (11pm UK).

Main Card

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
Rob Font vs. David Martinez
Rafa García vs. Jared Gordon
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Alexander Hernandez defeats Carlos Diego Ferreira by TKO at 3.46mins of Rd2

Fight Report

Santiago Luna defeats Quang Le by KO at 2.48mins of Rd1

Fight Report

Prelims

Dusko Todorovic defeats Jose Medina by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.21mins of Rd1
Joaquim Silva defeats Claudio Puelles by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Tatiana Suarez defeats Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Jesus Aguilar defeats Luis Gurule by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
Sedriques Dumas vs. Zachary Reese ends in no contest (groin strike) at 0:51mins of Rd1
Alden Coria defeats Alessandro Costa by TKO at 0.47mins of Rd3
Montserrat Rendon defeats Alice Pereira by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
Daniil Donchenko defeats Rodrigo Sezinando by TKO at 4.27mins of Rd1 

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Alexander Hernandez TKO’s Diego Ferreira At Noche UFC 3

Alexander Hernandez TKO’s Diego Ferreira At Noche UFC 3

Santiago Luna KO’s Quang Le In 1st Round At Noche UFC 3

Santiago Luna KO’s Quang Le In 1st Round At Noche UFC 3

Dana White Says Holly Holm Turned Down ‘Life-Changing Money’ For Ronda Rousey Rematch

Dana White Says Holly Holm Turned Down ‘Life-Changing Money’ For Ronda Rousey Rematch

Noche UFC 3 Weigh-In Results And Video

Noche UFC 3 Weigh-In Results And Video

Noche UFC 3 Predictions

Noche UFC 3 Predictions

Dana White Wants Conor McGregor To Headline UFC: White House Event

Dana White Wants Conor McGregor To Headline UFC: White House Event

Dana White Discusses Security Arrangements For UFC: White House Event

Dana White Discusses Security Arrangements For UFC: White House Event

TKO President Says UFC Broadcast Rights Price Was Too High For ESPN

TKO President Says UFC Broadcast Rights Price Was Too High For ESPN

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us