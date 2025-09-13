Noche UFC 3 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com tonight for all the results live as they happen from Noche UFC 3 aka UFC Fight Night 259 in San Antonio, Texas as Diego Lopes fights Jean Silva in the featherweight main event.



The action is expected to begin at 3pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 6pm ET (11pm UK).



Main Card

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva

Rob Font vs. David Martinez

Rafa García vs. Jared Gordon

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus



Alexander Hernandez defeats Carlos Diego Ferreira by TKO at 3.46mins of Rd2



Santiago Luna defeats Quang Le by KO at 2.48mins of Rd1



Prelims



Dusko Todorovic defeats Jose Medina by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.21mins of Rd1

Joaquim Silva defeats Claudio Puelles by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

Tatiana Suarez defeats Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Jesus Aguilar defeats Luis Gurule by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Sedriques Dumas vs. Zachary Reese ends in no contest (groin strike) at 0:51mins of Rd1

Alden Coria defeats Alessandro Costa by TKO at 0.47mins of Rd3

Montserrat Rendon defeats Alice Pereira by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Daniil Donchenko defeats Rodrigo Sezinando by TKO at 4.27mins of Rd1