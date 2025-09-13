Noche UFC 3 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com tonight for all the results live as they happen from Noche UFC 3 aka UFC Fight Night 259 in San Antonio, Texas as Diego Lopes fights Jean Silva in the featherweight main event.
The action is expected to begin at 3pm ET (8pm UK) with the main card going live at 6pm ET (11pm UK).
Main Card
Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva
Rob Font vs. David Martinez
Rafa García vs. Jared Gordon
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
Alexander Hernandez defeats Carlos Diego Ferreira by TKO at 3.46mins of Rd2
Santiago Luna defeats Quang Le by KO at 2.48mins of Rd1
Prelims
Dusko Todorovic defeats Jose Medina by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4.21mins of Rd1
Joaquim Silva defeats Claudio Puelles by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
Tatiana Suarez defeats Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Jesus Aguilar defeats Luis Gurule by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
Sedriques Dumas vs. Zachary Reese ends in no contest (groin strike) at 0:51mins of Rd1
Alden Coria defeats Alessandro Costa by TKO at 0.47mins of Rd3
Montserrat Rendon defeats Alice Pereira by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
Daniil Donchenko defeats Rodrigo Sezinando by TKO at 4.27mins of Rd1