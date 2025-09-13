Kelvin Gastelum Defeats Dustin Stoltzfus By Decision At Noche UFC 3

Kelvin Gastelum was able to outstrike Dustin Soltzfus tonight at Noche UFC 3 to win by unanimous decision.



Round One



Gastelum with a punch to the body. Body kick from Stoltzfus. Solid punch from Gastelum.



Body punch from Gastelum. Now a low kick from him. Stoltzfus with a calf kick too. Teep kick to the body from Stoltzfus.



Inside calf kick from Stoltzfus. They clinch up but not for long. Body kick from Stoltzfus. Kick to the thigh from Gastelum. Punch for him upstairs.



Body punch for Gastelum Kick from Stoltzfus strays towars the groin, but Gastelum is ok to continue.



Big winging hook from Stoltzfus just misses. Punch for Gastelum. Left hand gets through for Gastelum. He lands it again.



Inside low kick for Stoltzfus. Nice body punch from Gastelum. Gastelum tries for a punch, but a kick from Stoltzfus knocks him off-balance for a moment.



Stoltzfus into the clinch against the cage now. Gastelum reverses the position, but then Stoltzfus returns the favor and then lands a takedown. Stoltzfus trying for a guillotine choke, then switches to the back, but Gastelum rises back up.



Stoltzfus with a right hand in the final exchange of the round.



Round Two



Glancing punch from Stoltzfus, but then Gastelum catches him. Another hard punch from Gastelum troubles Stoltzfus.



Body punch for Gastelum and then avoids a counter. Another punch to the body for Gastelum. Low kick for Gastelum and a punch over the top from Stoltzfus.



Big one-two from Gastelum puts Stoltzfus on his heels. A counter lands for Gastelum.



Slower punches from Gastelum and that allows Stoltzfus to tag him with a couple of nice punches in response.



Low kick for Gastelum and then a body shot. Inside leg kick for Stoltzfus. Solid left for Gastelum. Stoltzfus tries for a takedown, but Gastelum sprawls to avoid that.



Left hand gets through for Gastelum. Thigh kick for him now. Body kick from Stoltzfus. He lands it again.



Right hand for Gastelum. Now a body punch. He lands to the body again. Punch for Gastelum then another couple of rapid-lefts behind it buckle Stoltzfus legs! Stoltzfus stabilizes and immediately gets a takedown to help regain his bearings.



Stoltzfus bleeding from the nose but has good control. Gastelum trying to stand and Stoltzfus threatens with a guillotine. Gastelum to his knees. Stoltzfus still trying to figure out a potential submission. Stoltzfus starts to tee off with some big punches, but Gastelum is able to stand and get out of harms way.



Round Three

Punch lands for Gastelum. Body punch for Gastelum and a takedown attempt from Stoltzfus that doesn’t pay off.



Teep kick for Stoltzfus. One-two from Gastelum. Body punch again for Gastelum and a counter punch upstairs from Stoltzfus.



Leg kicks exchanged. Gastelum goes for a body punch, but Stoltzfus lands a strike that knocks him off-balance.



Stoltzfus tries for a takedown, but Gastelum stuffs it and looks to get something going on the mat, then opts to just get back up.



Uppercut attempt from Stoltzfus, but Gastelum lands on the counter. Gastelum misses and a hard punch lands for Stoltzfus.



Leg kick for Gastelum, body kick from Stoltzfus. One-two for Gastelum. Wild exchange and Gastelum landed there.



Left hand for Gastelum. He goes for a one-two again. Another side one-two. Body punch for Gastelum and a knee threatened by Stoltzfus. Gastelum lands a strike to the neck.



Gastelum attempts a knee that doesn’t connect. A few wild punches exchanged. Head kicks miss from Gastelum, but does fire off a final spinning backfist just as the horn sounds for the end of the fight.



Decision

A competitive fight then but it was Gastelum who was landing the heavier blows throughout and he emerges with a unanimous decision victory (30-27, 29-28 x2). A much-needed win for him, but some of the shine is taken off it due to missing weight by a whopping 5lbs.