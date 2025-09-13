Santiago Luna KO’s Quang Le In 1st Round At Noche UFC 3

The 21-year-old Santiago Luna was dropped with the first punch of the fight by Quang Le in his debut tonight at Noche UFC 3, but he soon shifted the momentum in his favor and found a KO finish before the round was over.



Round One

Le with an immediate hook that sits Luna down for a moment, but he’s quickly back up and seems ok.



Luna with a punch of his own. He looks to attack again, but gets caught by a nice counter from Le.



Luna working for a takedown now, but Le defends and manages to stay upright as his opponent works in the clinch. They jockey for position against the cage and then Le breaks free.



Left hook working for Le. Le tries for a single-leg, but quickly gives up on that.



Nice right hand for Le and a left behind it. Missed head kick from him. Calf kick for Luna and then punches.



Le still looking for his sharp counter, but Luna’s aggression pays off as he suddenly drops Le with a left hook!



Le back up and tries to fire back, but Luna buckles his legs with a solid punch and then follows up with another flurry finished by a left hook that sends Le back to the canvas! A big follow-up punch on the mat for Luna seals the knockout victory at 2.48mins of the opening round.