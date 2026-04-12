Cub Swanson TKO’s Nate Landwehr In 1st Round Of Final Fight At UFC 327

42-year-old Cub Swanson ended his career in style tonight at UFC 327 with a dominant first round TKO victory over Nate Landwehr.

Round One

Swanson goes for a low kick, but Landwehr checks it. Swanson lands a calf kick before the first minutes is over though.



Now a calf kick for Landwehr. Jab for Swanson. Another low kick for Landwehr. Right hand through the guard from Swanson.



Body punch for Swanson. He rips to the body again. Now a punch upstairs. Swanson looking confident here as he unleashes a combination to the head.



All Swanson so far as he pieces together another crisp combination.



Straight left for Swanson drops Landwehr. He gets back up but is still a bit dazed and Swanson blasts him again to send him to the canvas for a second time.



Landwehr is nothing if not tough though and so he battles back to his feet again.



Swanson still calmly taking his time here, and Landwehr is offering nothing in response.



Swanson unleashes another big right hand and sits Landwehr down yet again, and that’s it, the ref mercifully brings an end to the fight even as Landwehr tries to get back up. Big TKO win for Swanson in the final fight of his career at 4.06mins of the first round!