Dana White Confirms UFC: White House Event Has Been Given Green Light

Dana White has declared that the UFC has been given the green light to go ahead with an event on the lawn of the White House next year.



“We had the meeting at the White House,” White said in a video on Instagram Live. “It could have not gone better. The White House fight is on. The White House fight is on. I will have more details on that in the next couple of weeks.”

It’s hardly surprising that the show has been given the thumbs up given that it was President Trump himself who caught everyone by surprise when he first announced back in July that it was in the works.



The event will take place on July 4th and kick off a year of celebrations to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States founding.



UFC officials have been busy drawing up plains for the event since, and while they’ve undertaken major projects in the past, this one has certainly presented unique challenges given that they will have to build the outdoor venue on the grounds of the White House from scratch, while also juggling with the unprecedented security issues that will come with such an assignment.



At this stage there’s no official word on exactly who will get the chance to fight at the event, although Dana White has already ruled out former heavyweight champion Jon Jones chances, despite him cancelling his retirement after hearing about the show due to his desire to appear on it.



However, though White cited trust issues as being his reason for giving Jones the cold shoulder, he has left the door open for the troubled Conor McGregor to potentially make his long-awaited comeback at the event.