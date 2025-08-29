Dana White Confirms UFC: White House Event Has Been Given Green Light

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Dana White Confirms UFC: White House Event Has Been Given Green Light

Dana White has declared that the UFC has been given the green light to go ahead with an event on the lawn of the White House next year.

“We had the meeting at the White House,” White said in a video on Instagram Live. “It could have not gone better. The White House fight is on. The White House fight is on. I will have more details on that in the next couple of weeks.”

It’s hardly surprising that the show has been given the thumbs up given that it was President Trump himself who caught everyone by surprise when he first announced back in July that it was in the works.

The event will take place on July 4th and kick off a year of celebrations to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States founding.

UFC officials have been busy drawing up plains for the event since, and while they’ve undertaken major projects in the past, this one has certainly presented unique challenges given that they will have to build the outdoor venue on the grounds of the White House from scratch, while also juggling with the unprecedented security issues that will come with such an assignment.

At this stage there’s no official word on exactly who will get the chance to fight at the event, although Dana White has already ruled out former heavyweight champion Jon Jones chances, despite him cancelling his retirement after hearing about the show due to his desire to appear on it.

However, though White cited trust issues as being his reason for giving Jones the cold shoulder, he has left the door open for the troubled Conor McGregor to potentially make his long-awaited comeback at the event.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Islam Makhachev’s 170lb Title Challenge Against Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC 322

Islam Makhachev’s 170lb Title Challenge Against Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC 322

Zhang Weili Vacates 115lb Title To Fight 125lb Champ Valentina Shevchenko At UFC 322

Zhang Weili Vacates 115lb Title To Fight 125lb Champ Valentina Shevchenko At UFC 322

Aaron Pico’s Manager Rules Him Out Of Fighting Again In 2025 After KO loss

Aaron Pico’s Manager Rules Him Out Of Fighting Again In 2025 After KO loss

Khabib Nurmagomedov Assesses Islam Makhachev’s Biggest Threats At 170lbs

Khabib Nurmagomedov Assesses Islam Makhachev’s Biggest Threats At 170lbs

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Set For UFC Fight Night 261

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown Set For UFC Fight Night 261

Johnny Walker Calls Out Fans Who Question His Chin After TKO win.

Johnny Walker Calls Out Fans Who Question His Chin After TKO win.

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez Rematch Booked For UFC 322

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez Rematch Booked For UFC 322

Rampage Jackson

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Speaks About Son Raja’s Violent Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us