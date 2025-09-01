Firas Ziam Out This Weekend’s UFC Paris Main Card

Firas Ziam Out This Weekend’s UFC Paris Main Card

Firas Ziam will no longer be fighting Kaue Fernandes on this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 258 event in Paris, France.

The 28-year-old Ziam’s grandmother has passed away and so the Frenchman opted to withdrew from the fight in his home country, which had been scheduled to feature on the main card.

Following the sudden death of my grandmother, the organization of her funeral in France and abroad. I regret having to give up my participation in UFC Paris on September 6,” Ziam wrote on social media.

Ziam is on a five-fight winning streak in the Octagon over the past three years, beating the likes of Jai Herbert, Claudio Puelles, Matt Frevola and most recently Mike Davis, but as yet he’s not been able to break into the lightweight rankings.

It’s not yet clear whether his opponent Fernandes will remain on the card against a late replacement opponent as he looks to build on back-to-back wins in the promotion.

As things stand the event in Paris proceeds with a main card that’s currently down to five fights, but still has it’s headlining fight intact, with Nassourdine Imavov set to fight Caio Borralho in a potential title eliminator, while Benoit Saint Denis fights Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event.

