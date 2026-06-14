Khamzat Chimaev Brawls With Dillon Dannis After Pinning Him At RAF 10

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev easily beat Dillon Dannis in a wrestling match at the RAF 10 event last night and then they proceeded to engage in a chaotic brawl.



Khamzat was able to take Dannis down quickly and secure a pinfall to end the match.



However, Khamzat then pushed his grounded-opponent while rising back to his feet, which led to Dannis kicking up at him, and then Khamzat blasting him with a kick to the thigh.



At that point the situation rapidly descended into complete chaos as team-members, officials and security ran on-stage as Dannis tried to stand, but stumbled and fell back onto the canvas.



A sea of bodies swarmed on Dannis as Khamzat tried to get at him, before being dragged away by the referee. By this stage other skirmishes were breaking out elsewhere too, before things finally started to calm down.



Earlier in the night Arman Tsarukyan dominated Tony Ferguson (10-0), while Aaron Pico also comfortably bested Lance Palmer (12-1).

