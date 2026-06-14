Khamzat Chimaev Brawls With Dillon Dannis After Pinning Him At RAF 10

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By Ross Cole

Khamzat Chimaev Brawls With Dillon Dannis After Pinning Him At RAF 10

Former UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev easily beat Dillon Dannis in a wrestling match at the RAF 10 event last night and then they proceeded to engage in a chaotic brawl.

Khamzat was able to take Dannis down quickly and secure a pinfall to end the match.

However, Khamzat then pushed his grounded-opponent while rising back to his feet, which led to Dannis kicking up at him, and then Khamzat blasting him with a kick to the thigh.

At that point the situation rapidly descended into complete chaos as team-members, officials and security ran on-stage as Dannis tried to stand, but stumbled and fell back onto the canvas.

A sea of bodies swarmed on Dannis as Khamzat tried to get at him, before being dragged away by the referee. By this stage other skirmishes were breaking out elsewhere too, before things finally started to calm down.

Earlier in the night Arman Tsarukyan dominated Tony Ferguson (10-0), while Aaron Pico also comfortably bested Lance Palmer (12-1).

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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