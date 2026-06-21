Navajo Stirling Stops Ion Cuțelaba By TKO At UFC Fight Night 279

Navajo Stirling survived through some tough spots against Ion Cutelaba tonight at UFC Fight Night 279, before turning the tables on his way to a second round TKO finish.

Round One

Early kick from Stirling. Cutelaba with a chopping punch that just grazes the target.



Cutelaba in the clinch, but Stirling reverse the position against the cage. Cutelaba countering with a guillotine choke attempt. Stirling moving around trying to find a away out of this.



Stirling goes to the mat now on top, but Cutelaba still has the submission and rolls on top. Stirling staying calm though and manages to break out of the choke and get back to his feet.



Cutelaba bringing him back down quickly. Stirling able to work upright again and this time get to striking range.



Cutelaba barreling forward with punches. Head kick attempt from Stirling is blocked. Cutelaba looks rocked for a moment, but might have just been luring Stirling in.



They go into the clinch again now and jockey for position. Cutelaba able to land a nice takedown. Stirling stands as Cutelaba is trying for the guillotine choke again. He changes up for an elbow strike to the head now.



Back to striking range. Stirling lands well to the body and Cutelaba looks hurt for a moment, but might be faking again.



Cutelaba coming forward, connects and then clinches up again late in the round.



Round Two



Inside leg kick and a push kick from Cutelaba. Now oblique kicks from him. Inside leg kicks exchanged.



Light strikes from Stirling and a solid punch from Cutelaba. Elbow for Stirling.



Cutelba trying for a spinning backfist. Stirling lands an elbow and is now clinching up. Stirling able to land a takedown, but Cutelaba gets back up threatening with a kimura and uses that to work a throw.



Cutelaba getting on top and Stirling gets his arm free. Stirling stands as Cutelaba looks for strikes and then clinches his back. Cutelba goes for the throw, but Stirling quickly stands back up and is now locked to his back.



They break free. Cutelaba with a takedown again, but Stirling drives on top. Cutelaba is sitting with his back up against the cage and might have suddenly gassed out completely as he’s making no attempt to get away as Stirling stands over him and tees off with a barrage of punches.



The ref has seen enough and that’s it, Stirling wins by TKO at 3.23mins of the second round.