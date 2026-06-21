Murtazali Magomedov Submits Melsik Baghdasaryan With Twister At UFC Fight Night 279

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By Ross Cole

Murtazali Magomedov Submits Melsik Baghdasaryan With Twister At UFC Fight Night 279

Murtazali Momagomedov made an immediate statement in his promotional debut tonight at UFC Fight Night 279 by quickly catching Melsik Baghdasaryan in a rarely-seen modified twister submission.

Round One

Hard body kick from Baghdasaryan to start. Push kick for him. Now punches to the body and Magomedov counters with a punch to the head.

Magomedov driving in for a potential takedown now. He doesn’t get it at the first attempt, but works for it again and gets him down.

Magomedov looking to take the back and get his hooks in, but Baghdasaryan is turning into him. However, Magomedov has the body triangle in and is now going for what looks like a modified twister as he sends his opponents head in the other direction and forces Baghdasaryan to quickly tap out!

That’s quite a way to mark your UFC debut with the rare ‘Scottish Twister’ submission finish coming just 77 seconds into the opening round!

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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