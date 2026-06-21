Vinicius Oliveira TKO’s Andre Fili In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 279

Vinicius Oliveira battled his way to a late 2nd round TKO victory over Andre Fili tonight at UFC Fight Night 279.

Round One

Body kick from Oliveira and Fili counters with a punch, followed by a punch from Oliveira too.



Low kick for Oliveira. He lands to the body again and then the leg kick. Another calf kick for Oliveira. And again.



Back to the body kick for Oliveira. Fili trying to work the jab. Now a kick from Fili. Low kick for Oliveira. Spinning heel kick from Oliveira misses.

Oliveira tries for another low kick, but this time it’s checked and that might have hurt him a bit.



Oliveira soon back to pressuring. Hard body kick from Fili. He lands another and Oliveira is grimacing! Fili not going all out for the finish though so Oliveira gets some precious time to recover.



Fili with another body kick and then a punch to the body again. Now it’s Oliveira on the offensive, firing off punches. Low kick from Oliveira is checked again. Oliveira digging to the body now late in the round.



Round Two

Fili tries for a high kick that’s blocked and then to the body. Oliveira presses forward. Grazing right hand from Oliveira.



Oliviera with an inside leg kick and now a calf kick on the outside. Another solid inside leg kick from Oliveira and then a straight to the head.



Body kick from Fili. One-two for Oliveira and then one to the body. Oliveira working to all levels now.



Another body kick from Fili is blocked. Oliveira landing hard punches to the body and then a calf kick.



Jab for Fili. Slamming takedown from Fili, but Oliveira pops straight back up.



Oliveira blasting the body now and Fili lands a glancing counter. Fili punches to the body. Now a straight right from him.



Fili tries for a head kick that just glances the target without any real power. Hammerfists from Oliveira in close.



Spinning kick misses from Fili. Oliveira with a couple of hard straight rights. Another punch comes off the guard and then rips to the body.



Hard left for Oliveira and Fili is having to show off his chin here. Solid body punch and a calf kick from Oliveira, then continues to land punches.



Oliveira relentless now as he works to the body and head with punches and a couple of knees as Fili visibly starts to wilt. Oliveira manages to slip in a couple of downward elbow in there too that finally slump Fili to the canvas for a TKO finish with just four seconds left in the second round.