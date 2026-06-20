UFC Fight Night 279 Results (Live)

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 279 Results (Live)

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 279 results live as they happen live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas as Manel Kape fights Kyoji Horiguchi in the flyweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10am UK), with the main card set for 8pm ET (1am UK).

Main Card

Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
Ion Cuțelaba vs. Navajo Stirling
Andre Fili vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Hyder Amil vs. Christian Rodriguez
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov

Prelims

André Lima vs. Kevin Borjas
Beatriz Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins
Allan Nascimento vs. Mitch Raposo
Gastón Bolaños vs. Michael Aswell Jr.
Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos
Leon Shahbazyan vs. Levan Chokheli
Shane Collins vs. Otari Tanzilovi

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Thiago Moises Has Been Released By UFC

Thiago Moises Has Been Released By UFC

UFC Fight Night 279 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 279 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC Fight Night 279 Predictions

UFC Fight Night 279 Predictions

UFC: White House Event Watched By Average Of 7 Million In The U.S.

UFC: White House Event Watched By Average Of 7 Million In The U.S.

Michael Chandler Vows To Get Back On Horse After TKO Loss Against Mauricio Ruffy

Michael Chandler Vows To Get Back On Horse After TKO Loss Against Mauricio Ruffy

Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson Strawweight Title Fight To Co-Main Event UFC 330

Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson Strawweight Title Fight To Co-Main Event UFC 330

Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry Confirmed UFC 330 Headliner

Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Garry Confirmed UFC 330 Headliner

Jamal Hill Reveals He’s Moving Up To Heavyweight

Jamal Hill Reveals He’s Moving Up To Heavyweight

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us