Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 279 results live as they happen live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas as Manel Kape fights Kyoji Horiguchi in the flyweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10am UK), with the main card set for 8pm ET (1am UK).



Main Card

Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Ion Cuțelaba vs. Navajo Stirling

Andre Fili vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Hyder Amil vs. Christian Rodriguez

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov



Prelims



André Lima vs. Kevin Borjas

Beatriz Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins

Allan Nascimento vs. Mitch Raposo

Gastón Bolaños vs. Michael Aswell Jr.

Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos

Leon Shahbazyan vs. Levan Chokheli

Shane Collins vs. Otari Tanzilovi