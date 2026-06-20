Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 279 results live as they happen live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas as Manel Kape fights Kyoji Horiguchi in the flyweight main event.
The action is expected to get underway at 5pm ET (10am UK), with the main card set for 8pm ET (1am UK).
Main Card
Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi
Ion Cuțelaba vs. Navajo Stirling
Andre Fili vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Hyder Amil vs. Christian Rodriguez
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov
Prelims
André Lima vs. Kevin Borjas
Beatriz Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins
Allan Nascimento vs. Mitch Raposo
Gastón Bolaños vs. Michael Aswell Jr.
Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos
Leon Shahbazyan vs. Levan Chokheli
Shane Collins vs. Otari Tanzilovi