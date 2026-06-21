Christian Rodriguez Submits Hyder Amil In 1st Round At UFC Fight Night 279

Christian Rodriguez delivered a highlight-reel finish in the first round of his UFC Fight Night 279 fight with Hyder Amil after flooring him with a big head kick and then finishing him with a guillotine choke.

Round One

Calf kick from Amil and then a quick exchange of punches. Amil with a low kick that Rodriguez almost manages to catch.



A couple of kicks from Amil, but he eats a counter punch from Rodriguez.



Good one-two for Rodriguez. Now a head kick attempt from him. A short flurry from Amil now.



Rodriguez threatening with another high kick. Rodriguez blocks a further one of those high kicks.



Rodriguez attempts a takedown, but Amil defends against it. Amil lands a punch. Rodriguez works for the takedown again and lands it this time.



Amil gets back up and is wearing some early damage to the head. Punch for Rodriguez. Low kick from AMil.



Body kick for Rodriguez. Rodriguez head kick whistles over the top of Amil.



Amil looking for punches, but Rodriguez again goes for the head kick and this time lands it flush and drops him! Somehow Amil is still awake and tries to get up, but Rodriguez sinks in a tight guillotine choke that seals the deal for a submission finish at 3.43mins of the opening round.