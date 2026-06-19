UFC Fight Night 279 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 279 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Manel Kape (126) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (125)

Ion Cutelaba (205.5) vs. Navajo Stirling (205)

Hyder Amil (145) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145.5)

Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (146)

Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (145.5)



Prelims

Kevin Borjas (129) vs. Andre Lima (126) – Borjas missed weight by 3lbs

Bia Mesquita (136) vs. Melissa Mullins (135.5)

Allan Nascimento (126) vs. Mitch Raposo (125.5)

Michael Aswell (146) vs. Gaston Bolanos (146)

Karol Rosa (135.5) vs. Luana Santos (136)

Levan Chokheli (170.5) vs. Leon Shahbazyan (170.5)

Shane Collins (145.5) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (145)