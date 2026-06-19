UFC Fight Night 279 Weigh-In Results And Video

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By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 279 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 279 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Manel Kape (126) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (125)
Ion Cutelaba (205.5) vs. Navajo Stirling (205)
Hyder Amil (145) vs. Christian Rodriguez (145.5)
Melsik Baghdasaryan (145.5) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (146)
Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (145.5)

Prelims

Kevin Borjas (129) vs. Andre Lima (126) – Borjas missed weight by 3lbs
Bia Mesquita (136) vs. Melissa Mullins (135.5)
Allan Nascimento (126) vs. Mitch Raposo (125.5)
Michael Aswell (146) vs. Gaston Bolanos (146)
Karol Rosa (135.5) vs. Luana Santos (136)
Levan Chokheli (170.5) vs. Leon Shahbazyan (170.5)
Shane Collins (145.5) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (145)

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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