UFC: White House Event Watched By Average Of 7 Million In The U.S.

The TV ratings are in for Sunday night’s UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House and shows that an average of 7 million viewers tuned in to watch the show on Paramount+ in the United States.



There was also an average of 1.2 million viewers watching from Latin America, while worldwide viewer numbers are reportedly going to be released by the UFC at a later date.



Total viewership in the United States and Latin America combined (calculated by unique viewers who tuned in for at least one minute during the broadcast) takes the figure up to 17 million, with 15.26 million of those being from the U.S.



To put these figures into perspective, the UFC’s previous high-water mark was UFC On FOX 1: Velasquez vs. dos Santos, which delivered an average of 5.7 million viewers in the U.S. and peaked at 8.8 million viewers.



However, Sunday night’s show at the White House wasn’t quite able to match the numbers pulled by MVP: Rousey vs. Carano on Netflix last month, which had an average of 9.3 million viewers in the U.S. and peaked with 11.6 million viewers.



That had been anticipated beforehand given that Netflix has 325 million global subscribers, while Paramount+ currently has 79 million.



There had been talk that the event might be simulcasted on network TV via CBS at the weekend, which could well have led to a major boost in the overall viewership, but the decision was made to keep it exclusively to the Paramount+ subscription service.

And there were clear benefits in doing that for the company as it’s estimated that downloads of Paramount+ increased by 276% from their prior 30-day average due to the event.