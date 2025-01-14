UFC 311 Embedded Episode 1

By Ross Cole

The first episode of UFC 311 Embedded has arrived as the stars of the show prepare for Saturday night’s event in California and you can check it out below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucnDMfC7To0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucnDMfC7To0

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

