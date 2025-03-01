Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 253 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Manel Kape fights Asu Almabayev in the flyweight main event. The action is expected to get underway a 4.30pm ET (9.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK). ...
The action is expected to get underway a 4.30pm ET (9.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).
Main Card
Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson
Prelims
Austen Lane vs. Mário Pinto Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal Danny Silva defeats Lucas Almeida by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29) JJ Aldrich defeats Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28) Ramazonbek Temirov defeats Charles Johnson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 x2)
