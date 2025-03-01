Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 253 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Manel Kape fights Asu Almabayev in the flyweight main event.



The action is expected to get underway a 4.30pm ET (9.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).

Main Card



Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics

Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis

Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson



Prelims



Austen Lane vs. Mário Pinto

Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal

Danny Silva defeats Lucas Almeida by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)

JJ Aldrich defeats Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Ramazonbek Temirov defeats Charles Johnson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 x2)