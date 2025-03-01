UFC Fight Night 253 Results (Live)

By Ross Cole

Stay tuned to mmainsight.com this evening for all the UFC Fight Night 253 results live as they happen from Las Vegas as Manel Kape fights Asu Almabayev in the flyweight main event.

The action is expected to get underway a 4.30pm ET (9.30pm UK) with the main card going live at 7pm ET (12am UK).

Main Card

Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev
Cody Brundage vs. Julian Marquez
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Esteban Ribovics
Hyder Amil vs. William Gomis
Danny Barlow vs. Sam Patterson

Prelims

Austen Lane vs. Mário Pinto
Ricardo Ramos vs. Chepe Mariscal
Danny Silva defeats Lucas Almeida by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29)
JJ Aldrich defeats Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)
Ramazonbek Temirov defeats Charles Johnson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 x2)

